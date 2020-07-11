MILTON — The Milton YMCA will continue to provide meals after receiving a $7,000 grant from the PPL Foundation.
According to Milton YMCA Executive Director Ron Marshall, the funds will support the Summer Food Services Program.
The Milton YMCA has been preparing and distributing meals to students since March 30, Marshall said.
A waiver was granted to begin the program prior to the regularly scheduled summer launch due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Milton YMCA is currently distributing more than 3,500 meals per week to school-age children at sites throughout Milton, Northumberland, Sunbury and Lewisburg.
The PPL Foundation awards annual grants through a competitive application and review process.