MILTON — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA will extend the Summer Food Service program to begin serving on March 30.
“With our focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, the Milton YMCA will be offering a free snack and dinner to students in our community during the government-mandated shutdown, Milton branch Executive Director Ron Marshall said. "Our goal is to provide both a snack and dinner to as many children as we can. Times are difficult now for families and the ability to serve these meals is a way for the YMCA to continue to assure children in our community continue to receive healthy meals during the shutdown.”
Following the guidelines of the waiver, the YMCA will be providing 5 days of dinners and snacks at several locations in the Shikellamy and Milton School Districts, Marshall said.
"Service will be drive-through in order to maintain social distancing," he said. "The YMCA decided to serve these two meals in order to work with and complement programs offered through the local school districts."
In the Shikellamy School District the Milton YMCA will be distributing one large shopping bag per child that contains five dinners and five-afternoon snacks in tandem with the Shikellamy School District’s program already established, Marshall said.
Distribution will take place on Mondays at the Shikellamy Middle School in Northumberland, on Wednesdays at the Sunbury City Skating Rink and Fridays at the Shikellamy High School in Sunbury. Distribution times will match the Shikellamy school district times of 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
In Milton, families can receive the large bags by driving to the YMCA Elm Street garage door on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
These times have been planned so that families who are picking up their breakfast and lunches at the Milton schools can then continue to the YMCA and pick up an afternoon snack and dinner.
The YMCA will also accept delivery requests at Food@gsvymca.org.