York County toddler found safe after Amber Alert The Daily Item Jun 5, 2022 YORK — The 2-year-old girl who became the subject of an Amber Alert today has been found safe, state police report. The child was reported missing at about 3:30 p.m. and the Amber Alert was canceled at 6:54 p.m.