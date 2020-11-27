Young American a photographer

SCHOOL: Danville Area High School
MONTH: November
STUDENT’S NAME: Noelle Stamm
PARENTS: Kim Stamm and Jason Stamm
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: I love discovering new music and expanding my music library. I’m currently up to 1,700+ liked songs
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: Not available
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: AP Scholar with Honor, Distinguished Honors since freshman year
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: Volunteering through NHS and Key Club — painting musical sets and additional art projects at primary school, trunk or treat, food drives, etc. Independent involvement — volunteering at local campaign center and photography for local nonprofit
FUTURE PLANS: Attend a four-year university in an urban area to study political science
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? I believe I was selected because of the effort I put into my classes, my involvement in my community, and the positive attitude I always try to put forward.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? Besides academics, I’m also very focused on portrait art. I’m currently working on my AP portfolio and always keep in mind how I can utilize my talents to give back to my community and those around me.