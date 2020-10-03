Young American an artist, Irish step dancer

STUDENT’S NAME: Cora Charlton
SCHOOL: Danville Area High School
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: AP Art (ceramics), writing, Irish step dance
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: Officer position of the literary magazine, member of Key Club and National Honor Society, forensics member, Odyssey of the Mind member, associate at Weis Markets.
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: Placed at forensics tournaments and Odyssey of the Mind competition, blue ribbon on painting at Bloomsburg Fair.
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITIY: Helping in food bank at church, diaper bank, volunteering at Eos, volunteering at clothing drive, reorganizing elementary library, running concession stand.
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?): Going to a four year college in PA in order to get a Speech and Language Pathology degree.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? I have volunteered and done many activities outside of school while also maintaining my grades and succeeding in school. I have been able to take AP classes while still being a member of the community.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? I have been helped all throughout my life and I cannot wait to be able to pay it forward by being a speech therapist.