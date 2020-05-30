Young American enjoys helping others

SCHOOL: Midd-West High School
STUDENT’S NAME: Connor Steffen
PARENTS: Dwayne and Melissa Steffen
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: I enjoy playing video games.
LEADERSHIP POSITIONS HELD: Captain of the Track & Golf teams.
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: MVP for Golf Team and 3rd place at states for Parliamentary Procedure with FFA. National Honor Society member and on the Distinguished Honor Roll from 9-12th grades.
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: Christmas gift wrapping for Veterans/ Volunteering at Community Senior Center/Any other ways I can volunteer I am willing to do.
FUTURE PLANS: After college, I plan to live close to this area.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? I am seen as a role model for other students in my school.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? I enjoy doing small things for others, even if they seem unimportant at the time.