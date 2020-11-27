Young American interested in helping others through medicine

SCHOOL: Lewisburg Area High School
MONTH: November
STUDENT’S NAME: Sarah Rose Mahoney
PARENTS: Liz and Andy Mahoney
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: Scuba diving, painting and baking
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: Student Council President; French Club Treasurer; Girl Scout National Delegate; Diocesan Youth Council Chairperson; LAHS Alumni Association Veterans Committee Chairperson
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: President's Volunteer Service Award; Red Cross Hero Award; Servant Leader Award; Gold Scout Gold Award; National Merit Scholar Semifinalist; National Honor Society; HOBY Ambassador; National French Honor Society
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: I have worked with Birthright of Sunbury to coordinate donation drives in the community to benefit mothers and babies in need. As Student Council President, I have worked to host blood drives, high school staff appreciation breakfasts, spring carnival events, and community service activities for students.
FUTURE PLANS: My future plans are to attend college, become a doctor, travel, and make the world a better place by giving back to others through medical services.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? My faith, leadership, community involvement, and service to others have shaped me to be the person I am today. I strive to emulate the characteristics of a Young American through selfless service.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? As part of my Girl Scout Gold Award Project, I worked with state representatives to pass a PA House Resolution declaring November as "Veterans Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. I am extremely passionate about honoring veterans for their many sacrifices to maintain our freedom.