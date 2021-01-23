Young American interested in rodeo

STUDENT: Brooke Snyder
SCHOOL: Shikellamy High School
PARENTS: Rex and Kayleen Snyder
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: I compete in rodeo and give horse lessons.
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: I recently started my own business called Raised On Faith Ranch LLC, and give twenty lessons a week.
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: I've competed in the Keystone Junior Rodeo Association for 3 years, earning a belt buckle for pole bending. I also compete at the Keystone Barrel Classic in Bloomsburg on a 7-year-old Palomino gelding named Leo, who I've been training for the past 2 years. He's placed 2D & 3D in pole bending & barrel racing respectively.
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: We have children and families visit our farm and give fun, educational tours and pony rides. I volunteer at Winfield Baptist Church for the children's Sunday School and Junior Church. My church friends and my sister and I decorated a car for Trunk or Treat. In 2017, my Mom and 3 siblings went on a mission trip to Nigeria for 2 weeks. We worked at the Ministry of Mercy Orphanage taking care of babies, helping with vacation bible schools, painting in a small hospital, and organizing games for the children. Check out www.partners-in-joy.org and tap MoM or Ministry of Mercy on Facebook.
FUTURE PLANS: I plan on pursuing a horse training career and will be starting a 2-year degree from Global Equine Academy in the spring. Along with growing my business, I'd love to get an opportunity to pro rodeo.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? I strive to do my best in everything and give it 100 percent whether in school, work, sports, or fun.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? I’ve grown up and worked on our family farm where we raise beef cattle, poultry, hay, grain, and produce. I’ve spent my summers working at local farmer’s markets selling our produce. I'm extremely grateful for all the opportunities I've been given, and know that they are God's blessings. I want to give Him all the glory.