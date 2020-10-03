Young American is class president, track team captain

STUDENT’S NAME: James Koconis
SCHOOL: Lewisburg Area High School
PARENTS: David and Kristen Koconis
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: Knitting
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: Class president; track and field varsity captain; Link crew leader.
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: National Advanced Placement Scholar; National Honor Society; Spanish National Honor Society.
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: Volunteer swim coach; helping with my school’s American Chestnut tree grove.
FUTURE PLANS: Go to college, get a job, start a family.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? I have exhibited excellent leadership skills, academic excellence, and compassion toward others and the community.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? I love chocolate covered pretzels.