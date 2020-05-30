Young American plans on becoming electrical engineer

SCHOOL: Meadowbrook Christian School
STUDENT’S NAME: Elijah Trutt
PARENTS: Paul and Karen Trutt
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: In my free time, I enjoy learning more about electricity and magnetism and building small electrified circuits.
LEADERSHIP POSITIONS HELD: Captain of the MCS Boys Soccer Team. Team Captain for the Wesleyan Bible Bowl
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: Timothy Award — Maintained 3.95 GPA while participating in at least two sports. Highest Honors in U.S. History
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: Active member of the Key Club at MCS. I have participated in many local community service projects, such as making blankets for Project Linus and volunteering at RiverWoods in Lewisburg setting up their annual Luminaries Display.
FUTURE PLANS: I plan to attend college at High Point University, North Carolina majoring in electrical engineering
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? Elijah is dedicated and reliable, he leads by example. Elijah’s work ethic and attention to detail show through in every aspect of his academic and athletic endeavors. He has a heart to serve his community and encourages his peers to do the same.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? I am a registered member of the Algonquin First Nation Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg Indian Band in Maniwaki, Quebec.