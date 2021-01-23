Young American wants to help others through medicine

STUDENT: Emeline Snook
SCHOOL: Selinsgrove Area High School
PARENTS: Bryan and Danelle Snook
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: I dance, play tennis, play the french horn and I enjoy collecting and caring for succulents.
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: Class President (All four years of high school), founder and president of the Health Careers Club, secretary of the National Honor Society.
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: State Qualifier for the PA Jr. Academy of Science Fairs, Regional Band and Orchestra qualifier, National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, National French Honor Society and Tri - M.
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: Geisinger Jr. volunteer, Geisinger's Precision Health Youth Advisory Council Member, Counselor for Susquehanna University's Kid's College, Facilitated the lining of Monroe Township's tennis courts, Student Tutor.
FUTURE PLANS: I plan to pursue a Doctor of Pharmacy degree, continue to travel, continue to inspire those around me and help others through volunteering.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? I was selected to be a Young American because of my leadership throughout my school and community as well as my hard work and determination throughout all aspects of life.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? On any fall Friday night, my favorite place to be is hanging out with my friends as a member of the Selinsgrove Area High School marching band.