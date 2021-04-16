STUDENT’S NAME: Morgan Andretta
SCHOOL: Midd-West High School
PARENTS: Timothy & Holly Andretta
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: Dancing, singing, playing piano, spending time with my bulldogs
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: Class congress member, president of Midd-West theater and vocal departments, cheerleading captain
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: National Honor Society member, Distinguished Honor Roll throughout high school, chosen as UCA All-American Cheerleader
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: I teach younger kids at Selinsgrove Dance Studio as well as volunteer at church.
FUTURE PLANS: Attend Wilkes University and major in pharmacy to earn my masters and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? I believe I was selected because of my motivation to succeed while staying involved in many extracurricular activities.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? I am always eager to help those in need, as well as give reasons for others to smile.
STUDENT’S NAME: Kylie Klinger
SCHOOL: Line Mountain High School
PARENTS: Eric and Kristy Klinger
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: Skiing
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: Class vice president (9-12), basketball team captain, softball team captain, Key Club financial adviser.
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: Girls Varsity basketball “Eagle Aware” recipient, HOBY Alumni, Woodman Life History Award recipient
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: Volunteer assistant coaching the junior high girls basketball team; rescuing abandoned kittens from my church; preparing meals for the people at my church; teaching at Vacation Bible School
FUTURE PLANS: Attend the University of Pittsburgh with a major in pre-med, go to medical school, earn my M.D., and become a successful radiologist.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? I’m a very good student.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? I love Taylor Swift and cats!