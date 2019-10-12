Gone are the days of having to leave your home to get food from many of your favorite restaurants.
The explosive growth of online app-based third-party food delivery services like DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, and UberEats has brought a sudden change in the foodservice industry nationwide. Here in the Susquehanna Valley, people can use the DoorDash app to order their favorite foods to be delivered. That gives food providers and a new revenue stream to consider as they try to keep a competitive edge in a quick-growing market.
Restaurant operators are stepping up to meet demand. Marketing analysis group Statista says online food delivery will be a $93 billion business this year. It estimates 9.3 percent annual growth revenue at $134 billion by 2023.
So far DoorDash is the only online ordering system available in the Valley. What is available varies based on location.
When opening the app in downtown Sunbury, everything from chains like Chipotle, Buffalo Wild Wings and McDonalds are available along with local establishments like Frank & Mellie's, Guigi's and Marlin's Sub Shop and more. In Danville, options include Perkins, Wendy's and local pizza shops and Asian restaurants. Lewisburg's listings include Jersey Mike's, Bull Run Tap House and Sushi Hanna, among others.
Need a coffee but don't want to head out. Dunkin' is available through DoorDash across the region.
This doesn't surprise Thom Rippon, owner-operator, the Rippon Organization, which runs seven McDonald's restaurants in the Valley and nearby vicinity.
Delivery services, he said, have been around for years before coming to America. It's long been big business in places like Japan, Australia and Hong Kong, he explained. "Our corporate view is that delivery is very viable where there is a dense population," Rippon explained. "It is a little less viable in an area like the Susquehanna Valley. One of the things McDonald's is struggling with is with services like Uber Eats and DoorDash, where they can't find drivers in places, like Mifflinburg. Or not enough drivers."
McDonald's in Lewisburg works, at least for now, only with DoorDash, the nation's leading on-demand food destination.
Where it works
Last month, Forbes reported UberEats has annual revenues of $1.4 billion. It delivers in more than a billion meals in 670 cities across six continents. Grubhub worked with 125,000 restaurants in more than 2,400 cities with $1.4 billion in revenues. Neither have a presence in the Valley; they thrive in cities, where drivers are available along with more customers, experts say.
A National Restaurant Association survey finds that 37 percent of restaurants offer online ordering, while 32 percent accept mobile payments. Data also shows that the average food delivery service user places about 7.2 orders annually, spending roughly $22 per order. As food delivery options such as mobile apps, text messages and websites become easier to navigate and more convenient, more people are persuaded to dine in.
Ordering food online has captured a diner demographic that is pressed for time, and hold expectations shaped by consumer-based e-commerce.
Right now, the two key customer bases are high-income households and millennials, according to the National Restaurant Association: By 2020, those 21 to 36 years old will take up 70 percent of at-home delivery services.
McDonald's breaks its markets into three descriptors: urban, suburban, and small town and rural. And the Valley is considered by McDonald's to fit in the small town and rural category.
"But," he noted, "already we know from those places that have delivery options that university towns, whether small towns or not, like Lewisburg, Lock Haven, Bloomsburg, or Selinsgrove do better with these online app delivery services. There is more demand. And the student population is driving it.
Students use the app better, Rippon said. "They like convenience. Young people don't cook. College students, in particular, don't cook."
McDonald's Lewisburg started using DoorDash for McDeliverys beginning Sept. 4, Rippon said.
The Gig economy
The online app delivery workforce is largely comprised of people aged 18-25, and then over 65, said Michael Maffle, Penn State University assistant professor of Labor and Public Relations.
"App-based food delivery is piggybacking off the idea first used in transportation platforms like Uber, Lyft and before that, Zipcar," he said. "The idea was that there are under-utilized assets and that people have free time in which they'd like to work, at least a few hours a day."
Restaurants, instead of having full-time delivery staff, can draw on a crowd of people who have their own vehicles, and pool these resources. It used to be pizza restaurants that had their own delivery staff. But there were times when restaurants didn't have enough orders to keep staff busy, or not enough staff during high demand times.
In the same way that app-based transportation has allowed for a scalable workforce that is shared across geographical locations, Maffle explained, companies like DoorDash and Uber Eats have emerged to provide a scalable delivery workforce, where the problems of vehicle depreciation and maintenance are no longer falling on the restaurant, but on the people who choose to work these jobs.
An under-discussed element of this, he said, is that there are a lot of people who are retired and working in these jobs. They don't have immediate income demands, but if they want to work a few hours a day, can set their own hours and don't have to worry about reporting on time.
In many ways the "Gig economy" works best for the people who need it least, Maffle said.
"If you are retired and economically secure but you want to work for a few hours a day and have your car paid off it is a good situation," he said.
Rural outreach
Users download the app, plug in their name and address, and credit or debit card, said Brent Seals, DoorDash director of launch. When the person opens up the app, a list of restaurants in that vicinity are there for the user to scroll through. That is how it works for nearly all of these delivery services.
Some locations have a handful of participating eateries while others may have a dozen or more. That is was has worked for DoorDash.
"One thing that we believe is a differentiator for DoorDash is our geographic availability," Seals said, "getting outside the major cities and more into the suburban and rural parts of the country. DoorDash is available in more than 4,000 cities across the United States and we service 80 percent of the population. We are proud of our ability to reach areas that maybe have been overlooked by other services. We feel like we are able to bring a great selection of restaurants to customers and help local businesses reach their clients in a new way, as well as expanding their reach."