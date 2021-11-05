SELINSGROVE — Community Giving Foundation recently kicked off this year’s Youth in Philanthropy program.
The program engages young people in philanthropic “giving” through various educational sessions and activities. Approximately 150 high school students from the following school districts participated: Benton, Berwick, Central Columbia, Danville, Midd-West, Millville, Northwest, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy and Warrior Run.
Two kickoff meetings were recently held at the Community Giving Foundation in Berwick and the Regional Engagement Center in Selinsgrove. Each school district participating in the program is sponsored locally by various funds of the Community Giving Foundation and its affiliates in Danville, Sunbury and Selinsgrove, as well as contributions from community groups, businesses and individuals.
Youth in Philanthropy provides high school students with an opportunity to learn about philanthropy and participate in the grantmaking process. Students gain experience in community needs, running meetings, building consensus, teamwork, nonprofit structure, volunteerism and other topics. Advisors from each school provide guidance and coordination of the program with the students and foundation.
The program culminates in a year-end celebration where each team of students shares their learning and up to $5,000 in grant investments with their school and community.