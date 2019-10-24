A new exhibit debuting at Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) invites kids to engage in the electoral process, aiming to inspire their interest and participation in elections when they become adults.
Vote LCM is the result of a partnership between the museum and the Mauch Millennial Project of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area (LWVLA).
Kids and their caregivers can cast ballots on an electronic voting booth towards choosing the name of the museum’s future MakerSpace. They’ll also be tasked to vote on other non-political, non-partisan topics.
The exhibit opens 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 2 inside the GreenSpace Center at 815 Market St., Lewisburg, site of the former Lewisburg Area High School. New electronic voting machines purchased by Union County that will be used in the general election Nov. 5 will be on display for adults to try out.
“The LCM is pleased to partner with the Mauch Millennial Project of the LWVLA to encourage intergenerational conversations about voting and what it means in our lives,” the museum’s director, Marian Marchiori, said in a press release announcing the initiative. “The voting booth will offer opportunities for visitors to decide upcoming programs and museum additions, allowing children to witness how their vote can lead to recognizable change.”
A mock-up of the Vote LCM booth incorporates a touch-screen, live-results monitor and a curtain to provide privacy while casting a ballot. The exhibit will be finalized later this week, according to Kahla Woodring DeSmit, the museum’s managing director.
“The LCM's voting booth exhibit utilizes a specially designed software to enable children to vote and learn more about elections. Likewise, the voting booth will display real-time results, so children can immediately see how their vote counts,” DeSmit said.
A ribbon-cutting for kids, facilitated by Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, will be held at 10:30 a.m. to open the exhibit. Kids will get the chance to design their own voting pin. The event is free with general admission and recommended for children ages 5 and up.
The Mauch Millennial Project of the LWVLA launched in 2016 through a monetary gift from Rebecca and James Mauch. It aimed to enhance voter education, civil discourse with citizens and elected officials at all levels of government and other activities to educate people about the legislative and judicial processes and the workings and preservation of the state and U.S. constitutions.
“Rebecca and I are happy to have provided financial support for this wonderful exhibit. We love that the LCM voting machine encourages families to discuss how decisions are made,” Jim Mauch said.
"The LWVLA works to educate and engage the community with elections and voting in a non-partisan manner,” Teri MacBride, LWVLA president, said.
For more information about LCM and its programming, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.