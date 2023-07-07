Bill and Wanda Shipman of Sunbury recently had a mural commissioned on their garage ahead of the recent 4th of July festivities.
The mural depicts a steam engine, which used to travel down his road — the previously named Shamokin Street — and was part of the Horn Railroad. The old Marlin’s Sub Shop is also visible in the artwork.
Chuck Hogan, the local artist who painted the mural, expressed what he thought made the mural special.
“It’s special because it really does remind people of a time when Sunbury was not only a big, bustling town but was also a big train town,” he said. “It’s something that is really a bygone era with steam trains. As a boy growing up, I remember seeing a lot of train tracks but by the time I was of age, steam engines were long gone.”
Hogan also spoke about what prompted him to take on the project painting this mural for the Shipmans.
“It was appealing to me being historical, Sunbury history, something I’ve always wanted to draw or paint and Bill and Wanda are wonderful people, so it was a good mix all around,” Hogan said.
According to Bill Koble of Northumberland, iron ore came by ship to Erie before being brought down by the Pennsylvania Railroad to the Northumberland roundhouse, where the steam engines were staged and dispatched out of Sunbury for delivery to the Lehigh Valley Railroad interchange in Mount Carmel on its way to Bethlehem Steel Mills.
Jeff Pontius of Sunbury noted that there were two I1 steam trains with 4 engines that made the 27-mile journey through Sunbury, on what is often called “Horn Railroad,” to Mount Carmel.
Though iron ore was the big thing at the time, the railroad was also vital to industry in Sunbury as it provided a lot of jobs and several local businesses sat alongside the rail line. This included feed mills, the freight house for UPS, and on the track near Trubuilt Lumber, where they unloaded newspaper and flour for the bakery.
The practice of hauling iron ore by steam engine was popular from the late 1940s until Oct. 20, 1957, when locomotives assigned to the Shamokin branch were retired.
The Pennsylvania Railroad eventually became Penn Central Railroad which ran from 1968-1976.
Then in 1976, Conrail acquired several railroad properties and the Pennsylvania and Reading railroads merged together.
On account of there being so many duplicate lines from 1978-1980 several lines were ripped out, the “Horn Railroad” among them.
When told by 911 that he needed an address change, Bill Shipman of Sunbury found another way to incorporate the history of the Horn Railroad.
“I approached city council and said 911 is changing my address, I live on one little, short street and while they are changing and putting names on alleys to find places, the Horn Railroad came right through here so how about to preserve our history and heritage I do something with Horn Railroad and this street,” Shipman said.
He said the city council told him to come back to the next meeting with a proposal stating exactly what he wanted to do, and they would vote on it.
Shipman explained exactly how he came up with his proposed name for the street.
“I read in the paper how someone pulled in front of the path of a train and got hit,” Shipman said. “I said, you know what trains travel in paths. So, I went back to city council and explained that we should make this Horn Railroad Path.”
City council agreed to the proposal, but the street had to be called South Horn Railroad Path on account of the street being on the south side of town.