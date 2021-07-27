BLOOMSBURG — Albert Jones, a Lock Haven University alumnus and former member of its Council of Trustees, will serve as the inaugural chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer (CDEIO) for Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities, effective Monday.
The chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer will provide vision, leadership and guidance on a full spectrum of DEI and social justice matters for all three universities. In his new position, Jones will maintain a critical role in meeting the goals and objectives of the strategic plans for the universities and serve as a member of the presidents' cabinets. He will collaborate with all offices and colleagues on each campus, to drive progress in achieving strategic priorities, and especially will work closely with the Bloomsburg University President's Commission on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; the Lock Haven Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; and the Mansfield University Diversity and Inclusion Council to drive progress in achieving strategic priorities for the universities.
— THE DAILY ITEM