WASHINGTONVILLE — The small borough of Washingtonville has been generating national recognition with the discovery of a log cabin unearthed during the demolition of a condemned former bar.
Newsweek recently ran a story about the contractor tearing down the blighted bar along Washingtonville's main street and finding the possibly 200-year-old log cabin.
Other media outlets, including Fox News in New York and The Associated Press, have contacted The Daily Item and expressed interest in the past few days.
Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski said the two-story cabin has become a tourist attraction.
Washingtonville Borough Council members are hopeful the building can be saved.
A restoration contractor based in Kreamer encouraged Washingtonville borough officials to try to preserve the log cabin.
"Fifty years from now, there might not be any of these left," Frank P. Stroik, owner of The Country Homestead in Kreamer, said.
His company has moved entire log homes and dismantled others and reconstructed them.
Their projects have included a log cabin at King and Front streets in Northumberland.
Meanwhile, the borough awaits information from the Pennsylvania Historical Museum Society before it makes a decision on what it will do with the home, borough council President Frank Dombroski said.
"We don't want to make any moves without hearing from them first," he said.
Frank said the contractor continues to clean up the demolition site along Water Street. The former bar was condemned and Montour County allocated Community Development Block Grant funds for the razing.
"We have got to do everything we can to save it," he said. He said the borough can't afford to restore it without grants or donations from people.
Frank said he would prefer the primitive structure be restored without electricity and plumbing.
"We want to wait until we get all our ducks in a row. Maybe there will be funds through them," he said of the historical society.
He said the borough has gotten "a lot of good positive interest" from people about the log cabin, which might date back to 1775.
Stroik said he has moved log cabins in one piece on a trailer. He said it would be ideal "to move it on a trailer, cover it and get it inside someplace."
"Even if they put it back up as a relic, it would be worth it," he said.
Without having personally inspected the building, he said it looks like it has dove-tailed corners, which would be an early example of a nice-sized house. "A lot of the homes were one and one-half story. Around 1800, they took off the roof and added logs to make it two stories," he said.
Tyler's dad Frank Dombroski said everything would have to be taken off inside the building, photos taken and every piece of timber documented and tagged.
He said borough officials didn't know a log cabin was underneath. He knew there were four big timbers inside but that was it.
"It's really nice there are people who want to save it," Stroik said. "In years past, I have had to convince people to try to save them."
Stroik has been in business for 35 years. "We have taken down some and put them up as residences and have done a lot of work for the Pennsylvania State Museum Commission," he said.
He said he "goes where the work is," which includes Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey.
"I encourage them to keep doing it. The more support the community has, the better," he said.