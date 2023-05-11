MIFFLINBURG — Motorists driving through Mifflinburg will have to deal with a long-term detour until approximately November, pending weather, according to PennDOT.
A $2.5 million resurfacing project by contractor New Enterprise and Lime Co., on Route 304 and Maple Street in the borough — which includes utility work, storm drain upgrades and ADA curb ramp upgrades — began Monday.
Westbound traffic on South fourth Street (Route 304) will use Red Ridge Road (Route 104) and Route 45.
Traffic on Maple Street (Route 204) will use Dreisbach Church Road (Route 2003) and Route 45.
Drivers normally traveling eastbound on South Fourth will be able to continue to travel on the roadway, according to the report from PennDOT.
— The Daily Item