MIFFLINBURG – A long-term lane closure along Route 45 in Mifflinburg begins next week.
On Monday, contractor, Gutelius Excavating, Inc., will begin work on a waterline project along Route 45 and Chestnut Street. Motorists can expect the eastbound lane of Route 45 to be closed between the intersection with Forest Hill Road and Line Street. Traffic will be controlled by flagging during daylight hours. Work at the Forest Hill Road intersection will be completed during the overnight hours.
Waterline work is expected to be completed by July 10, with the final wearing coat to be paved a few weeks later, weather permitting.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone.