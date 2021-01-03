SUNBURY — Ted Andrewlevich has enjoyed a perfect view of some of the best sporting events in Shikellamy history, but he is now walking away from the job he first scored more than 50 years ago.
Andrewlevich, 81, worked his last season in the fall, manning the scoreboard at Shikellamy's football field from the final time.
"Talk about being a fortunate guy. I truly am," he said. "The man upstairs has been great to me."
Andrewlevich said he has seen a lot in his many years of service.
"I have seen great blocks, great runs, great tackles, great passes on the field," he said. "I have seen great cheers and fan participation, and I enjoy them because I know some young person has had a special moment. I am going to miss all of it. I have seen hundreds of games and I never came home not enjoying one. I will remember all the kids doing different things, tackles, blocks, passes, all of it."
The moments, the people, are what he will remember. He said those memories create what he described as the "best feeling in the world."
"I am a believer in natural highs," he said. "Meaning that when you do something physically or mentally well you get all excited and feel really good about what you have accomplished. An example is my holes-in-one. I'm still trying to get another one."
He did say some of the Shikellamy sports moments will stick out because of the people he was around through the years. Andrewlevich said he will miss his pressbox co-workers, including, Ryan Bucher, Nate Heim, Bill Zigler and Gavin Boone.
"Ryan Bucher is my current partner and a great young guy," he said. "For about 45 years previous to him my partner was John Gotaskie. I will miss the commemoratory among the people in the press box, the different people, announcers, we always had two people on the scoreboard."
Zeigler, who is the head boys basketball coach, said he will miss looking down at the scoreboard table and seeing Andrewlevich sitting there.
"I was fortunate to graduate with one of his daughters in 1987 and get to know him a little before I knew him as an adult," Zeigler said. "He is an all-around good guy who is always quick with a joke and telling us how bad our favorite teams are. Even when things were not looking good for the football team during games, he was ready and calling encouraging the kids even from the press box.
"It's going to be strange not seeing him there and helping with the clock," he said. "It will be different not seeing his face there and not having that banter before the games."
'Cold nights'
Over 50 years, Andrewlevich remembers some of the cold nights manning the board at the stadium for football, especially late in the season and in the playoffs.
"We had a Southern Conference playoff game and one of the reporters brought up a heating machine and he plugged it in, turned it on and it blew out all of the electricity in the press box," he said. "PPL came and we got it restored.
"I have lots of fond memories, big games, and funny moments," he said. "I never forget the night the time began to go in reverse. It was so weird, but we did get to the officials and they kept the rest of the game time on the field, not on the board."
Andrewlevich said he also even got to sing the National Anthem on occasion at the stadium and for basketball games.
"Several minutes before a kickoff for a playoff the athletic director came to me and said, 'Ted you need to sing the National Anthem.' I did it but it was different because it was a surprise spur of the moment thing," he said.
The fourth quarter
Andrewlevich said he entered the "fourth quarter" of his career in the fall. The 2020 season is something he's never seen before, and he will never forget.
"It's time," he said. "It's time to let another person go in and get the job done. I will still attend games and I like to listen to them on the radio. I am a Shikellamy Brave through and through."
Andrewlevich said he had the pleasure of seeing many good football players and coaches.
"It was fun watching (former Shikellamy Braves head football coach) Todd Tilford as a coach. He's a neighbor and a personal friend," he said.
Tilford said he also enjoyed seeing Andrewlevich in the press box.
"He loves all Shikellamy sports and is such a caring guy and wants to see all kids succeed," Tilford said.
"He (Andrewlevich) is great for the community," Tilford added. "When I was coaching he would always wait for me or meet me on the way into pre-game warm-ups and say something positive and he would always shoot me a text win or lose."
Andrewlevich said one of the greatest things he got to do was see be around his own children.
"I had the pleasure to see all of our own Andrewlevich boys participate in one sport or another at the stadium and both daughters cheer on the football team," he said. "Nothing like seeing your own being involved. It's a feeling I will never forget. I have been a very, very fortunate guy, but it's the fourth quarter and time to move on."