MILTON — Milton Borough Council members recognized longtime Milton Borough Secretary/Treasurer Shelly Sandstrom for her 21 years of service on Wednesday night.
At a brief 12-minute regular public meeting, borough Manager Jessie Novinger announced that it was Sandstrom's last public meeting. Sandstrom submitted her letter of retirement at the April 12 public meeting and the borough is advertising to replace her.
"I wanted to thank her for her 21-plus years in the borough," said Novinger. "I will miss her tremendously. Thank you for all of your guidance over the last four years."
Councilwoman Cindy Fawess wished Sandstrom, Novinger, Clerk Amy Day and other administrative employees in the borough a happy Administrative Professionals' Day, which was Wednesday.
"You put a lot of effort into working for the borough and helping everyone," said Fawess. "I wanted to let you know I appreciate you very much."
Novinger said cupcakes were available after the meeting to celebrate Sandstrom's career.
"This is a complex administrative and clerical position with the borough," according to the advertisement on the borough's website. "This employee is an appointed official governed by the provisions of the Pennsylvania Borough Code. This employee is responsible for the maintenance of the borough records, ensuring borough business is properly transacted, problems and questions of residents are attended to or brought to the manager/council's attention."
This employee will work closely with the borough manager throughout the annual budgeting process and other financial-related matters, according to the advertisement.
"This employee will participate in the borough's strategic planning process and will then assist in seeking funding sources (grants and others) to help the borough meet those objectives," according to the advertisement. "Attendance is required at all regularly scheduled borough council meetings."
Resumes can be sent to jnovinger@miltonpa.org or by calling 570-742-8759.