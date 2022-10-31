SELINSGROVE — Larry Augustine resigned Thursday from the Selinsgrove Area School after more than 30 years and passed away the next day.
"I learned on Friday that Larry had resigned and the next thing I heard was that he had died. That just shows you the dedication and sense of responsibility he had," school board President Dave Hess said.
Augustine, 82, made a similar call on Thursday to Dr. John Kurelja, executive director of the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, where he had served as board president the past few years.
"Larry called to let me know that he would no longer be able to serve. He was just that kind of conscientious servant," said Kurelja, who added that Augustine expressed his appreciation for being able to work with the CSIU. "We're really going to miss him."
Hess said Augustine, a retired Susquehanna University communications and theater professor who served a total of 35 years on the Selinsgrove Area School Board, was a "vessel of knowledge" and a great resource for other board directors.
During Augustine's 50 years at the university he helped establish the campus WQSU radio station and earlier this year he attended a dedication of the Larry Augustine Studio.
"Larry was such a great source of information," said Claudia Beaver, a Selinsgrove district administrative assistant and board secretary. "He led the board very well. It’s a big loss."
The school board has 30 days to fill Augustine's seat, which expires at the end of 2023.
Beaver said board directors will publicly interview candidates at the Nov. 14 meeting.