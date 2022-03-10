Selinsgrove Borough Police Chief Thomas Garlock's 44-year career will end with his April 4 retirement.
Garlock had little to say about his four-decades-long law enforcement career that began on Feb. 21, 1978, when he served as an officer in the Selinsgrove department.
He worked as a police officer in Sunbury for nearly 17 years before returning to Selinsgrove borough as police chief in August 1995.
"It's a great loss to the community (but) he deserves it," Mayor Jeff Reed said of Garlock's pending retirement. "He really took his job to heart looking after Selinsgrove. He wasn't just an administrator, he filled shifts."
Reed has appointed Officer Scott Grove to serve as officer in charge of the five-officer department following Garlock's departure until a new chief is hired.
The borough council is asking the Pennsylvania Police Chiefs Association to assist in the search for a full-time chief and make a recommendation, he said.