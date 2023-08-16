SELINSGROVE — Jeffrey Hummel is retiring as Selinsgrove Area School District's business manager at the end of December after 25 years.
Hired in January 1999, Hummel oversaw the district's finances during difficult times, including the COVID-19 pandemic and a recession.
"He's been a very stable leader for over 20 years," said Superintendent Frank Jankowski.
Hummel said he plans to take on some part-time work in the financial field when he leaves the district position at the end of the year.
"I'm moving on to another chapter," said the father of two grown children who lives in Northumberland with his wife, Angela.
Hummel said the most challenging time of his career was between 2008 and 2010 when school districts in Pennsylvania experienced steep state budget cuts and the country was in a recession.
"That was hard," he said of the staff furloughs that took place.
Today, the school district has a $48 million annual operating budget and a fund balance of $11.6 million.
"I think we're in very good shape," said Hummel.
School Board President Dave Hess said a search for his replacement is taking place and the board hopes to bring someone on to work with Hummel for a bit before taking the reins on their own.
"I couldn't be happier for Jeff, and sadder for the district," said Hess. "He has kept us in great financial shape for decades and will be hard to replace."
The school board Monday accepted the resignation of Intermediate School Principal Paul Roman and approved assistant high school Principal Paul Bozella to fill the position.