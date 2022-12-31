The year ahead in local politics is likely to feature a very active run-up to the May 16 primary, with county commissioner seats and selected judicial positions, municipal administrators, school board, borough council seats and supervisors up for reelection.
The 2023 general election is Nov. 7.
In many cases, current officeholders are undecided, or declined to say at this time, whether they will seek reelection or not.
In Northumberland County, nobody has formally announced a run for commissioner. Current Commissioner Kymberly Best, however, is running for judge, so she is not likely running for commissioner.
There is speculation that Commissioners Sam Schiccatano and Joe Klebon will run again — but nothing definite. Former Northumberland Commissioner Vinny Clausi might also throw his hat into the ring.
In Snyder County, no announcements have been made by commissioners
In Montour County, Commissioners Ken Holdren, chair, said on Friday that as of now, he is not planning to run for reelection. But he reserves the right to change his mind. Commisioner Dan Hartman is not planning to run in 2023. Commissioner Trevor Finn, on vacation, opted to comment when he returned.
In Union County, Commissioner Stacy Richards said on Tuesday that she plans to run again in 2023.
There are two Sunbury city council seats up for election. On Friday, Victoria Rosancrans, of Sunbury, announced her intention to seek one of those seats in the 2023 election cycle, beginning with the May 16 primary.
Some Judicial positions in play
In Snyder and Union counties, both district attorney positions are up for election. Snyder County DA Mike Piecuch has already announced his intention to run for Judge Mike Sholley’s seat if it opens up. Sholley has turned in his retirement papers to the state.
Union County DA Pete Johnson is retiring after several terms at the end of 2023.
Both district judge seats in Snyder County will be available.
Bo Trawitz was appointed by the governor earlier this year to fill the unexpired term held by former district judge Lori Hackenberg who served in Middleburg before her election to the Court of Common Pleas. Trawitz intends to seek election to the seat in the fall of 2023.
District Judge John Reed has served several terms in Selinsgrove but has not announced whether he will seek to retain the seat.
Montour County District Judge Marvin Schrawder has retired as of today, Jan. 1. He expects another judge to be assigned temporarily to cover local cases until the May Primary, when nominees for the position will be voted on.
Special election
Across the Valley, many residents, due to redistricting, will have new state Senate and House representatives — those who already won their seats in the 2022 general election, but one special election might lead to a second.
On Jan. 31, Valley voters will decide in a special election who will fill the state Senate's vacant 27th District seat, which became vacant after John Gordner's sudden retirement. On the ballot: Pa. House Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, Sunbury, and Democrat Patricia Lawton, of Bloomsburg. Shamokin resident Israel Cruz is running a write-in campaign for the seat as well.
If Culver wins, that will leave the Pa. House 108th District seat vacant, which would trigger another special election.