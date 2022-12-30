The race for top prosecutors and a Court of Common Pleas judge in the 17th Judicial District of Union and Snyder counties is expected to get underway soon.
Union County District Attorney D. Peter Johnson is retiring at the end of 2023 after finishing his seventh, four-year term and Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch is eyeing a run at the county judge seat.
After President Judge Michael H. Sholley sent a retirement letter to Gov. Tom Wolf in September, Piecuch announced he would seek to succeed Sholley on the bench if there is a vacancy in 2024.
Sholley, 65, was first elected to the bench in 2009 and won a second, 10-year term in 2019. His retirement is effective Jan. 1.
Piecuch has served as district attorney since 2010.
No other potential candidates for the judge position have publicly announced their intention.
In the event Piecuch runs for judge, Snyder County Assistant District Attorney Heath Brosius will seek to succeed Piecuch as DA.
Union County First Assistant District Attorney Brian Kerstetter and Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger plan to run for Johnson's seat next year.