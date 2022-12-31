The Valley's newest school building is expected to be ready for students when the 2023-24 school year opens in August.
Warrior Run's new $28.8 million elementary center will put all district students on the same campus when the 2023-2024 school year begins. It comes on the heels of the district's reopening of Defender Stadium, which now features an artificial surface and all-weather track that was used this fall for football, soccer and field hockey and will host track in the spring.
The new 99,000-square-foot K-6 elementary school will be a three-story structure that will accommodate 700 to 850 students, school officials said previously.
The school is designed to house kindergarten on the first level, first through third grades on the second floor, and fourth through sixth grades on the third floor. The first floor includes the music suite, gymnasium/cafeteria, library, flex space and administrative offices.
The second floor features a unique learning stair adjacent to the art and STEM learning spaces as well as the small group intervention rooms. Learning support and collaborative spaces are interspersed throughout each of the floors to enhance and support each grade level in its own neighborhood of classrooms.
When the building opens, it will be the first brand-new school in the region since 2017 when Lewisburg opened its new high school. Shikellamy opened in its new junior high school the previous year in 2016.
Work is also underway on a two-year rehabilitation project at Milton's Baugher Elementary School.
The project, estimated at $18.1 million, will focus on HVAC systems, security and additional classroom space for students and teachers. From a previous bond issue, the board has approximately $10 million available for the Baugher renovation. Fifth-grade students have been temporarily sent to White Deer Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year while the renovations take place.