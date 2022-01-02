The city of Sunbury, the borough of Northumberland and Point Township will celebrate their 250th anniversary events in 2022.
The Sunbury Semiquincentennial Celebration recognizes the founding of Sunbury. Sunbury was founded July 4, 1772, and was incorporated as a borough in 1797 and a city in 1921.
A weeklong celebration that begins July 4, 2022, is being planned. The Heart and Heritage Fourth of July Parade will start at 10 a.m. and features a lineup of marching bands, performers, and floats. The parade starts at South Second and Pine streets; goes north on Second Street to Walnut Street; east on Walnut Street to South Tenth Street; north on Tenth Street to Market Street; west on Market Street to Fourth Street; north on Fourth Street to end at the Fourth Street Plaza.
Gather at the gazebo at 3 p.m. July 4 in Cameron Park to hear about Sunbury’s history and honor the hometown heroes followed by live music.
“I’m really excited for the 250th celebration because it’s such a significant milestone and an opportunity to showcase Sunbury’s rich history and unique character: our heart and heritage,” said Semiquincentennial Committee Chair Jody Ocker. “It’s also an opportunity to look toward the future. There are a lot of good things happening in Sunbury.”
The Heart and Heritage Festival, which will include music, arts and crafts, will be held from July 5-7. Multiple festival locations and stages provide a huge variety of music, entertainment, living history, arts, crafts, food, wine, beer, and activities.
Northumberland and Point Township will join together for the 250th Birthday Bash on June 4-5. The borough was founded and incorporated as a borough in April 1772.
Cindy Diogo, the head of the committee, said the plan is to have live music, food trucks, rides, fireworks, and a softball tournament. Those plans are still being finalized, she said.
“We want it to be a fun day with simple stuff, nothing complicated,” she said. “We want it to be separate and distinct from Pineknotter Days (in July).”
Ornaments, magnets, sweatshirts and other items are being sold in conjunction with the celebration, she said.