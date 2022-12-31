As with the start of every year, 2023 holds the promise for change — whether the change is for the local economy, elected leaders or justice for the victims in the Valley’s numerous homicide cases.
There are 13 outstanding homicide cases in the Valley, including two where Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz’s office is seeking the death penalty. Jose Colon is set to stand trial in June in the death of Kasandra Ortiz — it’s a development that Ortiz’s family will have waited more than five years for after she was killed on Feb. 26, 2018.
“It’s like a book that’s not finished. She can’t rest until this is all dealt with. She can’t be at peace. All the good memories are getting clouded because of everything that’s going on,” said Angelic Ortiz, Kasandra’s mother, in December.
Colon allegedly confessed to striking Ortiz in the head and face outside her Shamokin apartment and continuing the assault after she was knocked to the ground. Colon told police he dragged the bloodied woman to a nearby dirt lot at Rock and Spurzheim streets where he shot her once and left her body before fleeing the scene, according to court documents.
He then barricaded himself in a seven-hour standoff with police, shooting at officers 11 times, according to charges.
Matulewicz’s office is also seeking the death penalty for Matthew Reed for a June 2021 triple homicide. According to charges, Reed fatally shot Susan Williams, 58, James Dicken, 59, and 17-year-old John Paul Dicken following a vehicle purchase dispute in Snydertown.
Besides those two cases, the Northumberland County District Attorney’s office has nine other homicide cases on their plate this year. Union County District Attorney D. Peter Johnson’s office has a murder trial starting on Wednesday where Myrle Miller is charged with defrauding and poisoning her husband John Nichols, who died in 2018. In Snyder County, District Attorney Michael Piecuch’s office has a case where Brad A. Bailor. Bailor is accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife, Leslie M. Bailor in Selinsgrove in 2022.
Also changing this year are several elected leaders. At the end of the month, voters in Montour and parts of Northumberland counties will decide who will replace recently retired John Gordner in a special election for the state Senate. Current state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, and Patricia Lawton, a Democrat, are on the ballot and Shamokin resident Israel Cruz is running a write-in campaign for the position. Should Culver be elected, there will be another special election to replace her in the 108th District.
Residents should also watch as county commissioners in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties mull whether to run for reelection.
Judges and district attorneys will also see some changes, as Union-Snyder President Judge Michael Sholley officially retires today from the Court of Common Pleas. Piecuch has already announced he will seek to succeed Sholley on the bench if there is a vacancy in 2024. Johnson has also announced he is retiring at the end of 2023.
The Daily Item readers should also watch DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy) as the organization works to improve the Valley by bringing in new companies like Encina to the Valley. DRIVE is seeking buyers for the former Sunbury Hospital in Sunbury. DRIVE’s initiative to develop the local economy and expand high speed internet access in its member counties of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties made it a positive force in 2022 and holds plenty of potential for 2023.
Also changing for Warrior Run School District students is where kindergarteners through 6th graders will learn. The district’s new $28.8 million elementary school is expected to open at the start of the 2023-2024 school year, facilitating new learning and creative spaces for its students. For current and future Warrior Run students, it should be a welcome change.