There's a phrase across The Daily Item's newsroom that we try not to utter aloud, to avoid the side-eye from the corner office: That's the way we've always done it.
It's not right the answer when someone asks why we are doing something again or doing it the same way again.
That being said, there are things we've done forever at The Daily Item and will continue to do so. There are some things that have gone away. Others have evolved. After more than three decades, the Needy Family Fund was rebranded the Here. For Good. campaign. It hasn't missed a beat.
One of the new-ish things The Daily Item has launched in recent years will be a staple for years to come.
Today, we reach out to seek nominations for our annual project highlighting People Who Made a Difference. The name sort of says it all. We ask community members to nominate friends, family or someone they know who have had a positive impact on our Valley. We prefer people who are volunteers as opposed to those who are doing their jobs. But in 2015, we honored three EMTs who saved a young boy's life by doing more than 90 minutes of CPR after the boy was pulled from a creek.
This will be the sixth year of the program.
Some of the names you might recognize. Columnist and veteran Joe Diblin was honored in 2019. Vikki Rosancrans, who now plays Sunbury's Santa Claus and is active in the city, was tabbed in 2018. Veterans advocate Tom Reimensnyder was selected in 2017.
What I have always liked about the people who are selected is that we — the collective we, as in the residents of the Valley — don't know most of their names.
Previous honorees also included a girl who led a prom dress drive, a woman who runs a local Meals on Wheels program and another who oversees a local art program.
Most of these selfless neighbors like the anonymity. When our reporters make the calls, some are reluctant to participate. They relish the service of the others more than the deserved accolades.
That is one of the reasons we ask those who nominate individuals or groups offer a list of reasons or a story or two detailing why they think the person has a made a difference. So when someone asks, "Why me?" we can say here are 10 reasons.
Today we ask for your input. Send us an email to news@dailyitem.com titled "Made a Difference." Please including a brief description of how and why you think the individual has helped make our Valley a better place to live, work and play. Please include your contact information and the contact for the person you are nominating.
We have received dozens of entries in recent years and hope to get a similar number. A list of previous honorees is on this page as well and you can read their stories at dailyitem.com. Our plan is to select some to profile the week between Christmas and the New Year, beginning on Christmas Eve.
This year has been tough on us all. We may be entering the most difficult stretch. So it would be welcome to feature some of our neighbors who have gone above and beyond this year to help someone manage their way through 2020.
Bill Bowman is the managing editor at The Daily Item. Email comments to bbowman@dailyitem.com.