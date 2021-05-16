SHAMOKIN — After nearly a half century, Lost Mined Brewing Company is bringing craft beer back to Shamokin.
It’s been 46 years since Shamokin had an operating five-barrel brewery — F&S closed in 1975 — and this weekend’s grand opening is the culmination Dennis Kaleta’s dream to combine his passion for brewing with his devotion to his hometown.
The brewery, at 100 South Market Street, had its start as Kaleta’s hobby, that turned into an obsession and is now a profession, he said on Sunday afternoon.
He began brewing beer in a small pot on his kitchen stove for 5-gallon batches, which then expanded to an outside brewery of 15 gals, and then finally, to a one-barrel system.
When a local bar/restaurant went up for sale in 2018, the building was purchased.
Kaleta became a new restaurant owner and started building an adjoining brewery.
“It was an easy task” Dennis Kaleta says with a laugh.
“No one could have imagined the obstacles and challenges that lay in-store for us over the next two and a half years,” he said. “At one point we ran out of cash. I didn’t know if we had enough money to continue.”
Despite all of those obstacle’s, quitting was never really an option.
With help of friends and family — who donated their time, labor, financial help, items, and ideas — Lost Mined became a reality.
He estimates that in all, including cost of the building and materials, he and his partners have invested more than $400,000 to make the brewery what it is today.
Because Kaleta works in construction, he was able to save money and do a lot of the work himself, including plumbing and electrical.
Final approval of the brewery was granted on April 6 and now employs eight people.
Kaleta came up with the name of the brewery, Lost Mined, on a whim.
“I had that brewery at my house in the yard,” he recalled, “and we talked about a mineshaft, a lost mine. What was said in conversation became the name.”
More than 100 customers showed up on Saturday for the first day of a two-day gala opening.
Outside the brewery some tents and tables were set up, for dining — and to listen to live music.
On Sunday, Ed Krepps sang and played acoustic guitar.
Marvin Scott and his friend, George Calvin, both of Coal Township, sat outside, enjoying giant pretzels prepared by the brewery’s restaurant.
“It’s great to be outside,” Scott said.
“And not wearing a mask,” added Calvin, who added, “I’ve had my vaccinations. I still wear masks to be safe. But out here there is plenty of social distancing.”
During this two-day celebration, and to help things run smoothly with limited staff, there was a special menu for food and drink with bar service only and pay as you go implemented. Regular service will resume Wednesday.
The Brew Crew is: Kaleta known as “brew guy,” and Andy Latovich, “co-brew guy.” They have been brewing together for 10 years.
On the menu
Lost Mined drinks include ales, wheats, IPAs, porters & stouts, domestics, wines and mixed drinks.
There is also a restaurant run by chef Derek Lahr.
He has a passion and creativity serving high-quality mouthwatering dishes that are becoming known throughout the region, Kaleta said.
Some of food available are appetizers: Lost Mind fries ($5.99), jumbo pretzels ($9.99), pierogies ($5.99) and fish and chips ($14.99). Pizza, and burgers (coal miner’s burger, $10.99), and much more are also available.
Weekly events include wing night on Wednesdays, along with weekend specials and brunches.
There will be free live music from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sundays.
Regular hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
The brewery website is www.lostmined.com.
The brewery also will be posting current happenings and more information on its Facebook page.