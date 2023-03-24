HERSHEY — Six points didn't seem like much of a deficit to start the fourth quarter of the PIAA Class A championship game for Lourdes Regional.
Turns out, it was the biggest mountain they had to climb in the entire postseason.
Union held the Red Raiders scoreless in the fourth quarter, and pulled away for a 46-29 victory to give the Scotties their first girls basketball state title in school history.
"We pride ourselves on our defense," Union coach Rob Nogay said. "We haven't always shot the best, but we've shut down some pretty good teams (in the state playoffs)."
The Scotties finish the year at 23-6, winning their final 17 games of the season to claim the state title.
Lourdes Regional wraps its year as the District 4 third-place team, and state runner-up. They are 22-8.
The Red Raiders were in the game most of the way thanks to junior Paityn Moyer, who hit four 3-pointers to account for her team-high 12 points, but their last lead came in the first quarter when Moyer's 3-pointer made it 8-6.
It's a disappointing end for the Red Raiders, but it doesn't dampen their post-season run. Fueled by a loss in the district semifinals, Lourdes Regional won its final five games to reach the state finals.
"I think it was just a great experience to be here," Lourdes Regional junior forward Leah Kosmer said. "Obviously, we wanted to win, but it wasn't our best day. I'm very proud of my team."
The Red Raiders return their top three scorers (Moyer, Masie Reed and Kosmer) next season, and two of its bench players in Cassidy Grimes and Anna Keer so another Hershey run might be in the cards.
Their opponent just might be the Scotties once again, who return their top two scorers and three starters as well.