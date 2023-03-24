HERSHEY — Union pulled away from Lourdes Regional in the fourth quarter of Friday's PIAA Class A girls title game, topping the Red Raiders 46-29 win the program's first state title at the Giant Center.
Union led 35-29 entering the fourth quarter and then held Lourdes scoreless over the final eight minutes to deny Lourdes its second state title.
Kylie Fruehstorfer scored a game-high 19 points for Union (23-6), including five pointers. Union finished the seas on a 17-game win streak after starting the season 6-6.
Paityn Moyer led the Red Raiders (22-8) with a dozen points.