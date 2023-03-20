The Artisan Alley Scholarship Committee announced that students from both Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School and Shamokin Area High School have been invited to submit their works of art to the gallery for display on March 24 and 25.
The event is possible because of joint efforts between art teachers, administrators and
students from both schools, as well as the Artisan Alley Scholarship Committee.
Artisan Alley is located on the second floor of 702 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin.
There is no fee for admission to the event, but a canister is available to those wishing to donate to the scholarship fund. Senior students accepted to a post-secondary school are also invited to apply for the Artisan Alley Art Scholarship which will commence with the 2023 graduating classes of both local high schools.
Friday, March 24, will be featured as the main event, with the gallery available to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. Light refreshments and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided, and music will be offered by local young talent.
Saturday, March 25, will offer viewing times for those friends and family unable to attend the Friday evening viewing. Saturday’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Artisan Alley Scholarship Committee is inviting local residents to come out, peruse the art of young talent, speak to the artists and experience the beautiful Artisan Alley Art Gallery.
