COAL TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old student accused of bullying an underclassman at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School was cited by Coal Township Police Department on Friday.
High school senior Adam J. Sandri, 18, of North Marshall Street, Shamokin, was charged with summary counts of disorderly conduct and harassment by township Patrolman Christopher J. Lapotsky. The non-traffic citations carry a maximum penalty of up to $300 in fines, up to 90 days in jail or up to 90 days of probation.
Sandri, who came under investigation after a video surfaced of the incident, repeatedly pushed a 14-year-old male student from Paxinos at approximately 12:40 p.m. Nov. 19. He pushed the younger student into the hallway wall lockers and the student's glasses were knocked off his face to the floor, police said.
"The student was not injured as a result of the incident, nor were his glasses damaged," Lapotsky said.
In the video, which spread on social media, Sandri is seen shoving another male student nine times and threatening, “I swear to God I’ll do it worse,” as they walked through the hallway with a group of other students.
A male voice could be heard saying “hit him” and another bellowed, “Worldstar” twice in an apparent reference to the social media site where videos are posted showing people fighting.
"We thank God that no students were physically harmed," Diocese of Harrisburg spokeswoman Rachel Bryson said earlier this week. "The safety of all students and staff is a top priority for the school and this type of behavior will not be tolerated.”