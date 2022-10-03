LEWISBURG — About two dozen people turned out despite the light drizzle of rain Sunday afternoon, looking to get their pets a special blessing.
The outdoor “Blessing of the Animals” service was held at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, but was a combined effort that also included United in Christ Lutheran Church of West Milton and Milton Lutheran Church.
The Rev. Justin G. Lingenfelter, senior pastor, and Katy Moran, vicar at United in Christ Lutheran Church, were on hand for the blessing, as well as Pastor Gary Schaeffer from Milton Lutheran Church.
“This is the second year we’ve done this,” explained Lingenfelter. “Last year we did it as a drive-through event.”
The Blessing of the Animals is held annually on or around Oct. 4. It is tied to the celebration and remembrance of Saint Francis of Assisi. It is a day when Christians worldwide celebrate the Feast of Saint Francis with a blessing of animals and prayers for creation.
“Saint Francis was known for his love of animals,” said Lingenfelter. “The pet blessing is two-fold. It is to pray for them to be blessed by families as well as to be a blessing to their families.”
It was the first time Theresa Furman of Montgomery has had her dogs blessed. She brought her Yorkshire terrier pups, Lily and Mylah, not just for the blessing, but also to support the church.
“I was going to come last year, but someone was sick so I didn’t make it,” she said. “Pastor Justin (Lingenfelter) is an amazing pastor and I like to support all of the different things for our congregation. They put in a lot of effort.”
Following a short reading by Lingenfelter, Schaeffer spoke about the ways in which God speaks to us, and one of the best ways, he said, is “through the love of our pets.”
That was followed by a quick song, “All God’s Critters,” and then the individual blessing of each animal.
“We want to bless their lives in our care,” said Schaeffer.
The blessing goes as this: “Blessed are you, Lord God, maker of all living creatures. You called forth fish in the sea, birds in the air and animals on the land. You inspired Saint Francis to call all of them his brothers and sisters. We ask you to bless this pet. By the power of your love, enable it to live according to your plan. May we always praise you for all your beauty in creation. Blessed are you, Lord our God, in all your creatures! Amen.”
The animals were then sprinkled with Holy water and got plenty of hugs.
Though the crowd of animals Sunday was made up primarily of dogs and a couple of cats, any and all animals were welcome. Last year, said Lingenfelter, someone even brought their chicken.
Bill and Julie Borys of Lewisburg are members of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church and brought their dog, Josie, a 9-year old border collie.
“We just thought it was a neat idea and would be nice for our pet,” said Bill Boys.
Pet food, litter and other supplies were also accepted and will be donated to the Danville SPCA. Anyone who wasn’t able to make it to the Blessing can still donate pet food at any of the three churches.
Sunday’s gathering also received a freewill offering to support the Lewisburg Walk to End Food Insecurity.