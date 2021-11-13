Editor’s Note: This is the first part in a series looking at how the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated problems for parents trying to find and pay for child care.
Nicole Schroyer starts every weekday driving Shikellemy School District students to class before heading off to her other job as the Sunbury YMCA director of child care.
In the afternoon, she leaves the center, gets behind the wheel of the bus to drive students home from school before returning to her child care duties.
“Most of us here have a second job,” she said, highlighting the low pay and benefits in the child care field.
A recent report by the Center for the Study of Child Care Employment at UC Berkeley found the median hourly pay earned by Pennsylvania child care workers is $10.69 while the median hourly wage paid to kindergarten teachers in the state is $36.58.
Low pay and benefits have for years posed a challenge for child care providers, but experts say the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the problem. In the past 19 months, more than 1,000 child care programs in Pennsylvania have closed and most, including the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, are still not open to full capacity due to a worker shortage.
“Many child care professionals have the same degrees as school teachers but they do not receive the same salary and benefits as school teachers,” said Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA CEO Bonnie McDowell. “Even though individuals with education degrees may love working with preschool-aged children, they don’t choose to work in a child care center due to the lack of pay and benefits.”
A large reason for the compensation disparity is the staff-child ratio required by law in Pennsylvania day care settings. One day care employee is required for every four infants; five young toddlers and six older toddlers. It means that child care facilities need large volumes of employees to operate, forcing costs to parents up or keeping wages low.
A study by the Institute of State and Regional Affairs at Penn State Harrisburg completed in mid-2020 noted that a significant number of providers in Pennsylvania spent 70 percent of costs on staffing with the median at 80 percent. Ten percent was spent on facilities, five percent on food and five percent on other costs, including equipment and supplies, the study showed.
Becky Crawford has been working in child care for five years since obtaining her bachelor’s degree. She’s able to stay on the job as a head preschool teacher at SUMMIT Early Learning’s Mifflinburg center and keep up with student loans and car payments because she lives at home.
“I’m fortunate,” she said. “I know people who had to leave the profession, and it’s not for lack of loving what they do. We are giving children a strong foundation for life.”
Home-based child care
McClure resident Bonnie Goss ran a home-based child care center for 10 years that served kids from three months to 12 years until closing Meme’s Place Daycare at the onset of the pandemic.
“A lot of parents were out of work and not sending their kids. I had one child,” said Goss, who at one point had as many as 20 children in her home and employed one full-time and one part-time employee. “It’s a (financial) struggle to run a day care.”
A survey in September by Start Strong PA, a child care advocacy group, found that 92 percent of 1,163 responding child care programs reported staffing shortages that have kept more than 25,000 Pennsylvania children on waiting lists.
Before the pandemic began in March 2020, the YMCA’s day care centers in Sunbury and Milton were at capacity with a total of 170 children enrolled in the program. Currently, 120 children are being served, McDowell said.
“Both programs have long waiting lists but we cannot take any more children until we have more staff,” she said of the state mandate requiring a certain child-staff ratio.
Broken system
The system is broken, said Adrienne Mael, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
Mael, who gave birth to her first child in January, said her husband at one point in the past year was earning $12 an hour at a doggie day care center, more than the $10.69 median salary of an employee charged with caring for an infant.
Financial assistance from COVID-related funding provided by the state helped McDowell raise child care staff salaries at the YMCA an average $3 an hour in July, but their pay still hovers well below the $15 an hour being offered at many other local businesses.
The pay hike helped to retain staff, she added, but did nothing to attract new employees to fill 18 vacancies.
Schroyer said she’s not able to attract prospective child care employees for an interview.
“I had 12 applications and one response and that person didn’t show up” for the interview, she said. “Most people don’t look at the child care field as teaching even though child care staff are teaching future generations the most important skills for a successful life. We are a child’s first teacher, we not only teach children the fundamentals needed for school, but we teach them how to be good human beings, how to make friends, how to love, how to deal with their emotions, how to talk through problems, how to not give up, that it is okay to fail as long as you try again. These children between the ages of 6 weeks to 5 years spend 90 percent of their life with us, so 90 percent of what they learn comes from us. But to most, what we do is not an important profession.”
Hiring, recruiting dilemma
SUMMIT Early Learning is facing a similar hiring and recruitment dilemma.
SUMMIT serves nearly 1,000 children at its five child care centers in Union, Snyder, and Mifflin counties and Early Head Start, Head Start and Pre-K Counts programs. Another 150 children are on waiting lists, said Doug Bertanzetti, SUMMIT executive director.
Although head teachers are required to have a bachelor’s or associate’s degree to maintain SUMMIT’s 4-star Keystone rating — indicating it as a high-quality program — they’re being paid less than a fast-food employee, he said.
“We can’t sustain $15 an hour, otherwise families will be paying through the roof for child care,” he said.
As a result, SUMMIT has 15 vacancies.
“The most crucial are the teaching openings which are many of these,” Bartanzetti said. “We are required to have a certain number of teachers per child so it makes it difficult to be fully enrolled. Prior to pandemic times, at this time of year, we normally would have a total of two to three openings.”
Need for assistance
McDowell, Mael, Bertanzetti and other child care advocates agree that government funding is needed to bolster and sustain the programs.
The money provided to child care through the American Rescue Act and CARES Act was helpful in raising salaries and funding the programs during the pandemic, said McDowell, who adds, “But what happens when the money runs out? It’s not a permanent solution. Government funding is the only sustainable way to do it.”
Recent reports from the U.S. Census Bureau and Center for the Study of Child Care Employment agree with the notion.
The U.S. Census Bureau reports that government subsidies for child care would keep working mothers in the workplace.
The Center for the Study of Child Care Employment cites in its latest report released in October the lack of government funding of early child education and care with failing to meet the needs of children, parents and educators. Unlike most other developed countries, the U.S. does not have a system for early child care and education.
“This shortcoming is in stark contrast to how early child education is provided in many other countries,” the study said.
The U.S. has the third-highest child care costs compared to 41 other developed countries, according to a report last year by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
“Putting kids in high-quality programs and providing universal pre-K puts everyone on an equal playing field,” Mael said. “We’re talking about the future and it makes us better humans.”