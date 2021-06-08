Low supply driving up cost to remodel, build

SUNBURY — Valley consumers looking to build a house or remodel one are having to dig deep into their pockets to pay contractors or to get supplies for their own projects.
The rising cost of lumber increased by 250 percent between April 2020 and April 2021, according to the National Association of Home Builders.
The “price per thousand board feet” increased from $350 to $1,200, the agency reported.
It only got worse in May.
Prices surpassed $1,400 and are continuing to climb, thus putting a strain on the wallets of homeowners looking to do work or have work done.
Oriented Strand Board (OSB) is commonly used in sheeting the inside of a house or roof and lasts longer than typical plywood because the OSB board is stronger made lumber.
“The price of an OSB board used in building houses went from $8 to $50, and we aren’t keeping it in stock,” Greg Garman, owner of TruBuilt Lumber, in Sunbury said.
“Because of the prices of lumber, gas and supplies, we are giving proposals, but they are only good until we actually see what the prices of the materials are on that day," Scott Schaeffer, owner of American Pro Construction, in Sunbury, said. "We are waiting six to eight weeks for some supplies for remodeling — shingles and home improvement materials used for remodeling — and I have seen the difference from when I ordered them to the prices of them now."
Garman said the reason American Pro Construction and several other contractors are having a hard time is a combination of things.
“There are many reasons this is happening, but a lot has to do with the lumber mills not running three shifts anymore since this country was closed down last year,” he said. “And that has to do with all the money people received and not coming back to work, it is hard to continue to produce when no one is working.”
According to an Associated Press report on shortages nationwide, economists point mainly to what they call a short-term mismatch: Companies are posting job openings faster than applicants can respond. Many Americans are contending with considerable tumult at home — health issues related to COVID-19, child-care problems with schools slow to reopen, career uncertainty after many jobs permanently vanished over the past 15 months. Some people, earning more from federal and state jobless aid than they did when they worked, are taking their time before pursuing another job.
Garman said his business is not over-purchasing supplies because if the prices drop eventually then he would be stuck with high-cost materials that he couldn’t sell.
“We used to have product all over and not have to worry about running out,” he said. “Now we can’t just let it sit there so it’s a day-to-day thing.”
Nick Reichner, of NDJ Diversified Contracting, of Northumberland, said his quotes on jobs are only good until the end of the day they are received.
“No contractor wants to have to charge like they are,” he said. “I give a price and people look at me like they are stunned to hear the number. I decided to start giving two ways of proposals. The person buys the materials and I charge the labor or they have until the end of the day to accept the proposal and I have to make sure the materials are in stock and then get them right away.”
Reichner said even the standard 2x4, which cost a few dollars last year, is running around $12 at some places.
“It’s just a struggle for everyone right now and there are just so many backorders,” he said.
Schaeffer said backorders on remodeling interiors of homes are a huge issue.
“People can wait six to eight weeks just to get things,” he said. “We have people waiting for more than two months for a remodel job that we just couldn’t find or get the supplies needed.”
Reichner said he breaks it down to customers with a simple comparison. People are used to paying $3 for a gallon of milk, he said, but imagine if you walk in the store and the price was $19 — “It’s the easiest way I can explain all of this.”
Garman said bigger cities across the country are paying the prices but it's a greater shock when it hits the smaller communities. “We are in a small community so these prices are very noticeable to everyone,” he said.
Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Bob Garrett said he thinks things will slow down and prices will fall eventually.
“People need to remember that getting the lumber is such a highly skilled job now and with the shortage of workers things at the moment are tough,” he said. “I do believe that things will begin to level out but patience is needed.”
Garrett said the main reason he believes after speaking with experts about the rising costs is because of the workforce. “We just don’t have the workers right now,” he said. “We have the greatest production in the world but we need people.”
Garrett said he also believes people sat on their money in 2020 during the pandemic.
“People didn’t vacation and didn’t spend their money,” he said. “Now people are getting out and they are spending at a rapid pace and it’s making it hard to keep up.”
Garrett said his best advice to people looking to do home renovations is to get to know your contractor and suppliers.
“Now is the time to build relationships,” he said. “We have a great area of people who if you sit with and explain what you are looking to do and when you want to do, they will work with you and get you what you need. Impulse buyers should expect to pay impulse prices.”