HARRISBURG — In honor of Pride Month, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has ordered the display of Pride flags and a rainbow of lights to be broadcast against the Capitol from the second-floor balcony off his office.
The two 5’x8’’ American-made flags, the Philadelphia People of Color Inclusive Flag and the Transgender Flag, are being displayed together on the balcony for the first time.
The Pride lights will shine against the Capitol through June 18, while the flags will remain until the end of the month.
“We celebrate Pride to represent, to celebrate, and to remember,” Fetterman said. “I’m honored to make this gesture as an ally to people who’ve been marginalized for too long.”