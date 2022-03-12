LEWISBURG — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman braved a snowstorm on Saturday to attend a Union County Democratic Party event to collect signatures for ballot petitions for the upcoming Pennsylvania primary election.
Fetterman and his wife Gisele Barreto Fetterman walked into Civil War Cider at 606 Market St., Lewisburg, to a round of applause from a crowd of supporters. Fetterman is running for the Democratic party nomination for the U.S. Senate.
"Union County and places like Lewisburg are critical to Democratic success statewide," said Fetterman. "I have the utmost respect for the work that red county Democrats do. From my perspective, it's an honor to come to these events to let them know how much I appreciate the hard work they're willing to do. Union County is red, that's no secret, but the work they're willing to do sets them apart and allows us to win statewide as Democrats."
Rick Thomas, the chair of the Union County Democratic Party, said Fetterman "is a trooper" for not canceling or postponing.
"When he says he'll be someplace, he'll be there," said Thomas. "It's a good thing. He's from a small town. He gets how important rural Pennsylvania really is to a statewide campaign. Candidates from smaller rural areas tend to focus on smaller rural areas. Some candidates would focus on places like Pittsburgh or Philadelphia to get the minimum number for the ballots, and it's almost like the rest fo the state is an afterthought."
Union County Commissioner Stacy Richard said she was pleased with the turnout.
"I'm also pleased the lieutenant governor made it through the snow to be with us today," said Richard.
Fetterman said he had other events across central Pennsylvania this weekend. Some events, including other signing events in the Valley, were canceled due to weather.
"The campaign is going really wonderful," said Fetterman. "We just crossed the 185,000th donor. If our donor family was a city in Pennsylvania, it would be the third largest behind Pittsburg and Philadelphia. We have a ton of donors, our poling is great, we're up statewide on television. We're rolling around really well."
Marcos Colón, of Lewisburg, said Fetterman was "personable, fantastic, very kind and an excellent human being."
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running for Democratic candidate for governor, was scheduled to also be at Civil War Cider, as well as Williamsport, Sunbury and Selinsgrove on Saturday, but postponed due to weather.
Thomas said there will be another signing event from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Carriage Corner Restaurant, 257 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.