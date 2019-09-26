Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is urging Pennsylvanians to apply for pardons for nonviolent marijuana-related convictions one day after Gov. Tom Wolf threw his support behind legalizing marijuana.
Fetterman oversees the state's Board of Pardons, which is expediting the application process for pardons of such offenses, according to a statement from Fetterman's office.
On Wednesday, Gov. Wolf and Fetterman released the findings from Fetterman’s 67-county tour, which showed overwhelming support for legalizing adult-use marijuana. Wolf and Fetterman are calling for decriminalization of small amounts of marijuana and expungement of records for convictions of those crimes.
“Full legalization could take some time, but one thing we can do right now is alleviate the burden of small-amount, nonviolent convictions that scar the lives of otherwise productive citizens,” Fetterman said. “These people have done no harm to anyone else. They shouldn’t continue to suffer with employment and housing issues because they were convicted of doing something that most Pennsylvanians don’t even think should be illegal.”
Fetterman is specifically urging pardons applications from people who were charged with nonviolent, small-amount marijuana possession and/or possession of marijuana paraphernalia.