Luke Combs, the two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year will bring his "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour" to Beaver Stadium in April, Penn State announced on Tuesday.
His stop in State College on Saturday, April 27, 2024, was one of 25 newly announced tour dates. Combs will be joined by Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff.
"We are thrilled to have Luke Combs make the iconic Beaver Stadium part of his tour," said Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Patrick Kraft. "Not only is this a tremendous way to showcase our stadium but will also provide an economic impact for our community and local businesses.
"We know the combination of this unique opportunity and it being Luke's only concert in the state of Pennsylvania in 2024 that his fans will show up and make this one of the biggest concerts in the country! In addition to having the greatest game day environment in college football, we hope this marks the first of many concerts and other major events that we will host in the iconic Beaver Stadium in the coming years."
Tickets for the "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour" will be available for pre-sale starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23 with general tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.
Combs' official fan club, The Bootleggers, will once again have early access to tickets through fan pre-sale starting Wednesday, August 23 at 10 a.m.
Combs' version of Tracy Chapman's Grammy-winning song, "Fast Car," has spent five consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. This is Combs'16th consecutive No. 1 single on country radio.