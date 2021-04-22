LEWISBURG — Hundreds of white luminary bags lined the sidewalks Thursday evening at Lewisburg Area Recreation Park, some with messages of love, loss and hope inspired by the writer’s firsthand experience during the pandemic.
"In honor of Dixie, a precious soul lost by COVID. God bless you," one bag read.
"In memory of my sister Mari. I think of you every day. Love you, Judy," another read.
"Hope we can hang out with our friends soon," read another. "My love forever to Philip," read one more.
Lewisburg in Lights continued at the recreation complex at St. Mary’s and North 15th streets. The initiative began last fall as a way to bring light to Lewisburg, literally and figuratively.
Thursday’s event focused on connection and reflection, an outlet to look back on lost lives, relationships and opportunities caused by the pandemic. It was also meant to inspire those in attendance to build on the hope that a brighter future lay ahead.
“It’s been a tough year. People have lost loved ones and weren’t able to come together the way they normally do to grieve that. This was an opportunity for people to come in, sign the bags and pay tribute to the people they’ve lost,” Cynthia Peltier, CommunityZone director, said.
The event was organized by CommUnity Zone, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, Campus Theatre, St. Paul United Methodist Church and Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church.
About 50 people attended. Among the crowd were friends Martha Barrick, Leona Martin and Judy Ellis, all of Lewisburg. Barrick dedicated a luminary to a friend who died of a stroke. Ellis dedicated another to her own husband, Richard, who passed away in March 2020.
Martin said she attended simply to support the community and feel a sense of togetherness by gathering as one.
“I heard that we would be singing and that, to me, is so important. It’s a way of expressing solidarity and cheer despite the difficult times we’ve been living in,” Martin said.
“Being together after being apart for so long, and being together safely, it’s been wonderful,” Ellis said.
Ravi Evans, known as “Saxman” about town for his talent playing the saxophone, stepped forward to share thoughts about how the pandemic affected him. He confessed having skepticism about the pandemic but said his line of thinking evolved.
“It’s OK to change your mind,” Evans said, soon after nothing he got a second vaccine shot Thursday against COVID-19.