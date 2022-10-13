MIFFLINBURG — A Luzerne Community College representative made a pitch to the Mifflinburg Area School Board members this week for the school district to enter into a partnership with the college.
Melissa Day, of Luzerne Community College, said although the school district did have an arrangement for college credit courses with Bloomsburg University, it would benefit students if they had a closer facility to attend for appropriate courses.
Watsontown has a satellite facility, "which would be much closer for students to attend," Day said.
She also noted how Luzerne credits would be transferable to universities in the Penn State system and other colleges.
"It would be a winning situation for students,"Day said.
Responding to the pitch, district Superintendent Ken Dady said, "the board will be voting on this partnership at the next board meeting."
Later in the board meeting, Elementary and Intermediate Schools librarian Lorraine Blough also made a presentation, the subject of which was "weeding out library books from her libraries that simply aren't read much, if at all, anymore.
Those books would be available to students and their parents who wanted them.
Even after the weeding process, Blough said, "we would still have 17,225 books available to the libraries."
That would compute to about 44 books per student, she said.
"Sixty percent of our current books are considered aged," she explained to the board. "Many are outdated. And we also have duplicate copies of the books. They take up a lot of space."
Weeding had not been done in years, she added.
She also emphasized that the books to be weeded were ones that simply did not have a recent history of being taken out by students.