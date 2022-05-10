SHAMOKIN — The nursing program at the Luzerne County Community College (LCCC) Northumberland Regional Center in Shamokin is expanding.
College officials joined local nursing students, county leaders and health care partners on Monday at the city campus at 2 E. Arch St., Shamokin, to make the announcement. The current six-year-old nursing program that has graduating classes every other year will now be an annual program with students graduating every year, as well as offering night classes in 2023, pending approval from the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing.
LCCC President Thomas Leary said it has been proven “over and over again that this is one of the best decisions Luzerne County Community College ever made.” The Shamokin campus has provided the example used by the college for how to replicate their other branch campuses.
“You have expressed a compelling narrative here that more opportunities are in the best interest of the students of the greater Shamokin area,” said Leary. “I promise you today that we will continue to expand those opportunities so that you can really envision for your future unlimited potential.”
The center was the first branch campus of LCCC when it opened in Shamokin in 1999. The nursing program started six years ago.
The goal is to “meet the needs of the region,” said Leary. “That’s the most important part of our mission: to provide accessible, affordable education. Intrinsically tied to that is to make certain we are responding to the economic demands of the region. This is such a special day.”
Laura Fowler, the director of nursing, said she is excited about the expansion.
“What we have right now is a traditional day program. It’s every other year that we do enrollment,” said Fowler. “Normally we would not have another new class coming in until the fall of 2023. After that, it would be the fall of 2025, then the fall of 2027. Now, we would like to bring in a class every year.”
In the fall of 2023, the evening classes would start for students who work during the day, she said.
“In order to be considered the fall of 2023, you have to start that process now by making applications, taking pre-entrance exams,” said Fowler.
Geisinger Registered Nurses Michelle Etzel and Kallie Miller, both graduates of the nursing program in 2021, said the program brought them close relationships with their instructors and fellow students.
“I’m so thrilled to hear Shamokin is expanding,” said Etzel. “It’s so hard to get into the Shamokin campus. We do have such a nursing shortage. It’s so wonderful to have you keep doing it every year.”
Miller said becoming a nurse is the most rewarding thing she’s ever done.
Alexa Mowery is a current student in the nursing program set to graduate in 2023. She said she found so many great friends through the program.
“I am incredibly happy that this has brought me a lot of friendships,” said Mowery. “I can’t wait to see where this takes us.”
Northumberland County Commissioners Sam Schiccatano and Joe Klebon praised the relationship that the college has maintained with the county. They said it takes a special person to go into nursing.
“Nursing is one of the most important occupations,” said Schiccatano. “You don’t do it for the money. You have to have a devotion.”
Leary said it takes great partners, political leaders and public servants who are willing to understand the importance of higher education in order to be successful.
“You have faculty who are dedicated to student success,” said Leary. “You have students who perform incredible achievements.”
The ceremony also included remarks from Dr. Danise Brokenshire, an assistant nursing professor at the Northumberland Regional Center, and Amanda S. Carl, a senior nurse recruiter for the Central Region of Geisinger Health System.