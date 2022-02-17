WATSONTOWN — Caleb Yoder said he would have likely never gone back to school had it not been for the Greater Susquehanna Center of Luzerne County Community College (LCCC) opening in 2019 in Watsontown.
The 32-year-old Turbotville student on Thursday was among those who gave campus tours to members of the Leadership Susquehanna Valley and Young Professional programs. The Meet Up on Main Street event provided a look at the campus at 1100 Main St., including its new science lab that debuted this spring semester, as well as provided news about expanding programs.
"This is my third or fourth attempt at higher education," said Yoder. "If not for this campus, I probably wouldn't have continued my education. It's convenient, it's affordable and accessible."
Yoder said he is taking his general education courses before transferring to a four-year program at another school.
The Watsontown campus has 47 students. The college campus, which opened in September 2019, is located at the former Watsontown Elementary School owned by the Warrior Run School District.
Lois Passi, of New Columbia, a member of the Leadership Susquehanna Valley, said she is excited about Luzerne.
"There's so much need, and there's so much possibility for this place to grow into that need," said Passi.
Melissa Day, the director of the centers at Watsontown and Berwick, said the new science laboratory was completed in 2021 and was available for the first time this year. It allows nursing students to take anatomy, physiology and microbiology courses that are required to complete the program.
Day said nursing students previously had to travel to the Shamokin campus or main campus in order to complete the lab work and course requirements.
In March, the courses for the fall semester will be announced with the expectations that the campus is introducing daytime classes, she said.
"That's not just for high school students," said Day. "We still have many adult learners who are working second shift jobs or may be more available during the day when their children are in school. We want to be sure we're providing that benefit to adult learners as well."
Earlier on Thursday, U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12, took a tour with LCCC President Tom Leary, said Day.
"We believe, with the number of classrooms we have and with expansion and support from the Greater Susquehanna Valley Region, we could reach a number of 500 students," said Day.
Following the tour, the event moved to the Watson Inn for food and drinks, as well as conversation and fellowship.