WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College received $9.2 million in outright gifts this fiscal year, making the 2018-19 fundraising year the most successful in the institution’s history. With the support of more than 4,248 donors, the mark is nearly $3 million more than any prior year and marks the fifth consecutive year of setting a new high for outright gifts in a fiscal year.
Lycoming has been able to introduce new majors and academic programs such as biochemistry, energy studies, entrepreneurship, and neuroscience that address important 21st-century issues while providing a high-impact liberal arts and sciences education.
In October 2016, the College launched The Campaign for a Greater Lycoming with the goal of raising $65 million to secure resources that would deepen Lycoming’s capacity to recruit and retain talented and more diverse students, create new academic programs and initiatives to deliver a 21st-century liberal arts and sciences education, and meaningfully invest in the physical campus.
The Campaign for a Greater Lycoming concluded on June 30, 2019, and the College will announce the final dollar amount raised during this most ambitious multi-year fundraising initiative at a celebration to be held during Homecoming & Family Weekend on October 5, 2019.
— THE DAILY ITEM