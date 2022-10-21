A Lycoming County man who fled after striking Sunbury Police vehicle last month is in custody after local police apprehended him this morning in the Philadelphia area.
Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen said that Dante Kolasa, 20, was taken into custody without incident. He faces aggravated assault and other charges.
Kolasa was wanted by Sunbury police after crashing a vehicle into a police cruiser, and fleeing the scene of a traffic stop on Sept. 29. He will be arraigned later today.
Bremigen said the Sunbury police were assisted Friday by a task force from the U.S. Marashal's service and task force from the attorney general's office.
According to court documments, around 10 p.m. on Sept. 29, Sunbury Officer Keith Tamborelli attempted a traffic stop on Front and Market streets. Kolasa, the suspected driver of a gold Mercedes Benz, ran through a red light, which initiated the stop, police said.
Police say when Tamborelli attempted to pull over the vehicle the driver sped away before pulling over on Race Street where Tamborelli said a female exited the vehicle and told the driver to shut off the vehicle, according to court documents.
The driver then began to pull away, early striking Tamborelli and a high-speed chase began on Race Street and the officer called for backup, police said.
Once the fleeing driver of the vehicle turned on Fourth and Race streets, police say Kolasas slammed into a police vehicle driven by officer Aaron Doyle, and a parked car before speeding away on Fourth Street to Shikellamy Avenue where the vehicle crossed over to Northumberland, police said.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.