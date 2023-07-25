SUNBURY — A Lycoming County senior district judge will begin hearing cases in Sunbury the first week of August, according to Northumberland County Administrator Kevin O’Hearn.
Senior District Judge Alan Page will be handling the Sunbury office and be hearing cases several days a month to try and stay as current as possible, O'Hearn said Tuesday.
O’Hearn and Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano have reached out to state officials to expedite Sunbury attorney Rachel Wiest-Benner’s appointment to the seat after she won both the Republican and Democratic nominations in May.
The seat was vacated when Northumberland County Judge Mike Toomey resigned after he won his election in May and was appointed to the bench by the state Senate.
Schiccatano said he has been in contact with Harrisburg officials and would like to see Wiest-Benner's appointment take place soon.
Schiccatano and state Sen. Lynda Culver, have made the request to have Wiest-Benner fill the seat early. Culver said the process has begun to get Wiest-Benner confirmed by the Senate.
O’Hearn said any Sunbury incidents after regular business hours still being heard by the on-call district judge, which could be Shamokin District Judge John Gembic, Milton District Judge Mike Diehl or Mount Carmel District Judge Bill Cole.